Bucs schedule announced tonight, but we got a sneak peek!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) runs during the first quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium. (Photo: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

Get ready, Bucs fans!

Coming up at 8 p.m., the NFL will release the season schedule, but we already know four big games coming up this fall.

Week 1 (9/10): Tampa Bay opens the season in Miami against the Dolphins.

Week 2 (9/17): The home opener against the Chicago Bears.

Week 3 (10/8): The Bucs take on the world champion New England Patriots in a Thursday night game.

Week 15 (12/18): It's Monday night football with the Atlanta Falcons.

Stay with 10News WTSP as the rest of the schedule is unveiled.

