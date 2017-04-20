Bucs schedule announced tonight, but we got a sneak peek!

Get ready, Bucs fans!
Coming up at 8 p.m., the NFL will release the season schedule, but we already know four big games coming up this fall.
Week 1 (9/10): Tampa Bay opens the season in Miami against the Dolphins.
Week 2 (9/17): The home opener against the Chicago Bears.
Week 3 (10/8): The Bucs take on the world champion New England Patriots in a Thursday night game.
Week 15 (12/18): It's Monday night football with the Atlanta Falcons.
Stay with 10News WTSP as the rest of the schedule is unveiled.
