Bucs sign former Dallas safety Wilcox

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to add to the roster with the signing on Saturday of J.J. Wilcox, a former safety with the Dallas Cowboys.

Wilcox, who played in 38 games over four seasons in Dallas, inked a two-year deal. He was a third-round pick out of Georgia Southern in 2013, according to the Bucs.

The Bucs bolstered the front of the defense with the signing of former Washington Redskins DT Chris Baker.

On Thursday, the team signed former Philadelphia and Washington WR DeSean Jackson.

