WTSP
Close

Bucs sign former Dallas safety Wilcox

10News Staff , WTSP 12:44 PM. EST March 11, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to add to the roster with the signing on Saturday of J.J. Wilcox, a former safety with the Dallas Cowboys.

Wilcox, who played in 38 games over four seasons in Dallas, inked a two-year deal. He was a third-round pick out of Georgia Southern in 2013, according to the Bucs.

The Bucs bolstered the front of the defense with the signing of former Washington Redskins DT Chris Baker. 

On Thursday, the team signed former Philadelphia and Washington WR DeSean Jackson.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Buccaneers sign Pro Bowl WR DeSean Jackson

WTSP

Buccaneers cut CB Verner, save $6.5 million against cap

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories