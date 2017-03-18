Bucs sign Jets K Folk

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed kicker Nick Folk who has played for seven seasons with the N.Y. Jets Billie Weiss/Getty Images (Photo: Billie Weiss, 2016 Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed kicker Nick Folk who has played for seven seasons with the N.Y. Jets

Folk (6-1, 222) ranks first in Jets history in field goal percentage (81.3 – minimum 100 attempts) and second in field goals made (172). Last season, the 10-year veteran converted 27 of 31 field goals (87.1), tied for sixth-best in the NFL, while making 24 of 26 extra point attempts (92.3). A 2007 Pro Bowler and two-time AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, Folk also ranks second (33 in 2013) and is tied for fourth (30 in 2010) in Jets history for field goals made in a single season.

Folk originally entered the league as a sixth-round pick (178th overall) out of Arizona by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2007 NFL Draft. From 2007-09, the Hollywood, California native played in 46 regular season games with Dallas, converting 64 of 81 field goals (79.0) and all 131 extra point attempts. In his career, Folk has also appeared in four postseason contests, where he has converted three of four field goals and all 10 extra point attempts.

