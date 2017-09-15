Bucs to honor first responders at season opener

Buccaneers flag (Photo: Al Messerschmidt, 2012 Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will honor Hurricane Irma first responders at its season opener on Sunday.

The team has donated tickets to first responders for the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium.

The Glazer family, which owns the team, donated $1 million to hurricane relief efforts.

“Hurricane Irma left a path of destruction throughout the entire state of Florida," said co-chairman Bryan Glazer. "The long recovery process is already underway and the entire Buccaneer organization stands in support of all those who have been impacted. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected as well as the countless numbers of first responders and everyone who is working so selflessly to keep our communities safe.”

Fans may text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10 to American Red Cross Hurricane Relief and visit oneamericaappeal.org to donate to the fund.

© 2017 WTSP-TV