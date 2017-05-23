WTSP
Bucs troll Falcons with a 28-3 tweet

10News Staff , WTSP 10:23 PM. EDT May 23, 2017

It's not football season, but trash talk knows no season.

According to CBS Sports, It started when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers advertised Bucs fidget spinners.

 

 

The Atlanta Falcons thought it would be funny to respond with a tweet.

 

 

The Bucs then performed the Twitter equivalent of a mic drop.

For those who don't get it, 28-3 was the score during the Super Bowl in February between the Falcons and the New England Patriots before Tom Brady and his team mounted a historic comeback, winning the game 34-28.

The Falcons did not respond to the last tweet. 

