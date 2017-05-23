Bucs troll Falcons with a 28-3 tweet

(Photo: Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

It's not football season, but trash talk knows no season.

According to CBS Sports, It started when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers advertised Bucs fidget spinners.

These are going FAST! Check out the official #Buccaneers Fidget Spinner at our online store!



SHOP NOW: https://t.co/dp3Q13TNhL pic.twitter.com/RS2eoAKjFg — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) May 22, 2017

The Atlanta Falcons thought it would be funny to respond with a tweet.

The Bucs then performed the Twitter equivalent of a mic drop.

For those who don't get it, 28-3 was the score during the Super Bowl in February between the Falcons and the New England Patriots before Tom Brady and his team mounted a historic comeback, winning the game 34-28.

The Falcons did not respond to the last tweet.

