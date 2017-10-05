Bucs vs. Patriots: What you need to know

WTSP’s 30-minute pregame special with sports anchors Ryan Bass and Justin Granit starting at 7 p.m. ET Thursday. (Photo: WTSP)

WTSP 10News will air a live 30-minute pregame special with sports anchors Ryan Bass and Justin Granit starting at 7 p.m. ET Thursday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday night.

The Buccaneers (2-1) welcome back two-time Pro Bowl running back Doug Martin, who returns to the lineup after serving a four-game suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs.

The Bucs enter Thursday's game 12th in the NFL in points per game and ninth in yards. Quarterback Jameis Winston has thrown for more than 325 yards in back-to-back games.

The Patriots (2-2) bring their one of the league's worst defenses to Tampa. New England allows 32 points per game, which ranks 31st in the NFL out of 32 teams.

Last season, the Patriots allowed 15.6 points per game.

The Patriots defense ranks last in the league in the following categories this season:

456.8 yards per game

7.2 yards per play

324 passing yards per game.

Through four games, the Patriots have allowed 128 points. That's the most in Patriots franchise history. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) October 1, 2017

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been sacked 13 times in the last four games. Brady was sacked 15 times during the 2016 regular season.The Bucs have an NFL-low one sack this season.

Patriots vs. Buccaneers start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Thursday, Oct. 5

Thursday, Oct. 5 Time: 8:25 p.m. ET

8:25 p.m. ET Location: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida Channel: WTSP/CBS (check local listings)

WTSP/CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access OR Amazon Prime

: CBS All Access OR Amazon Prime Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Going to the @TBBuccaneers game tonight vs. the @Patriots? It'll be a good idea to take the poncho, but rain chances drop through the game. pic.twitter.com/UAdY4dbIH3 — Grant Gilmore (@grant_gilmore) October 5, 2017

