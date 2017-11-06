Bucs WR Evans suspended one game for hit on Saints player

Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is tackled by Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. (Photo: Wesley Hitt, 2017 Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will not be on the field this week after he was suspended by the NFL for a hit on a New Orleans Saints player.

According to NFL.com, the league handed down the punishment for an altercation Evans had with Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore during the third quarter of Sunday's 30-10 Bucs loss.

The Associated Press reported the scuffle erupted when quarterback Jameis Winston pressed his finger into the back of Lattimore's helmet during a dead-ball period between a failed third-down pass and a punt. Lattimore turned and shoved Winston.

Evans then leveled Lattimore from behind. Saints defensive back De'Vante Harris then came charging into the melee to defend Lattimore. As the scuffle was broken up, Saints coach Sean Payton marched halfway across the field, gesturing angrily at the Tampa Bay bench before officials chased him back to the Saints' sideline.

Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said he didn't see the hit and didn't offer an opinion on who might have been at fault.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Mike Evans and Marcus Lattimore get into it pic.twitter.com/5seowr3O43 — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) November 5, 2017

