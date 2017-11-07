Evans apologizes for hit as NFL upholds suspension

Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is tackled by Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. (Photo: Wesley Hitt, 2017 Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has apologized for an altercation with New Orleans Saints player Marshon Lattimore that led to a one-game suspension.

“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions during Sunday’s game," Evans said in a statement released by the team. "I saw my quarterback getting shoved and I let my emotions get the better of me. My response was not appropriate and not a true indication of who I am as a player and a person. I take pride in playing the game the right way and I realize it was unprofessional and hurt my team.”

The NFL upheld the suspension Tuesday.

The league handed down the punishment for an altercation Evans had with Lattimore during the third quarter of Sunday's 30-10 Bucs loss.

The Associated Press reported the scuffle erupted when quarterback Jameis Winston pressed his finger into the back of Lattimore's helmet during a dead-ball period between a failed third-down pass and a punt. Lattimore turned and shoved Winston. Evans then leveled Lattimore from behind.

