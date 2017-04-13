Former Bucs WR Louis Murphy arrested at TIA for concealed gun

Louis Murphy (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

TAMPA -- A former wide receiver for the Buccaneers and the University of Florida, Louis Murphy, was arrested on a concealed weapons charge following the discovery of a firearm in his possession at a Tampa International Airport security checkpoint on Wednesday morning.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Murphy, 29, was arrested at 9:10 a.m. by Tampa International Airport Police and released on $2,000 bond at 2:45 p.m.

A TIA airport spokeswoman confirmed that the firearm was discovered at the security checkpoint but the Times said there was no other details released about Murphy's arrest.

Murphy, a St. Petersburg native and former Lakewood High player, was waived by the Bucs in November, according to the Times.

