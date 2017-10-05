Below is a running game blog of tonight's matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots, which you can watch live on Ch. 10.
Second Quarter
14:22: SACKED! DT Gerald McCoy takes down Brady.
First Quarter - Bucs 0, Pats 3
0:33: Bucs unable to convert on third and nine.
1:25: Pats make 27 yard field goal after marching 89 yards on 13 plays. Pats up 3-0
3:02: 31-yard run by Pats' Deon Lewis, pushes ball to the 15 yard line
4:30: Holding on S Chris Conte, automatic Pats first down.
5:54: SACKED! DT Clinton McDonald takes down Brady.
8:43: Bucs make quick first down, then go three and out.
10:11: Bucs RB Doug Martin makes first carry of the season for seven yards. Was suspended four games for violating NFL's drug policy.
10:44: Three and out for New England.
11:36: Bucs can't convert on interception, go three and out.
13:04: Bucs Rookie Justin Evans intercepts Tom Brady pass. It is Brady's first interception on the road this season and his first in 265 pass attempts.
15:00: Kickoff! Bucs win toss, defer to Pats.
