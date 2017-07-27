Get a position with the Bucs: Job fair event happening tonight

A general view of Raymond James Stadium during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 30, 2014. (Photo: Mike Ehrmann, Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLA. - Several stadium positions are needing to be filled ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' upcoming season.

Jobs include bartenders, concession stand workers, cooks, retail sales and more, according to a job posting. A job fair is scheduled from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Raymond James Stadium's east galley/club entrance.

The event is RSVP only; interested applicants can apply on the Eventful website and bring a copy of their resume at the stadium.

A full list of the part-time positions is posted on Aramark's website.

