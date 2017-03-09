Glennon to get $43.5 million deal from Chicago

Buccaneers backup QB Mike Glennon scores big with the Bears and a contract worth more than $14 million per season. Tampa Bay Times photo

TAMPA, Fla. -- Several reports say that Tampa bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Mike Glennon will sign with the Chicago Bears, and one network says he is getting a three-year deal worth $14.5-million per year, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Glenon, 27, has thrown only 11 passes in the last two seasons, but his contract is less costly than the Texans Brock Osweiler and the Bills Tyrod Taylor. But, much more than the Bucs offer of $8 million.

Bucs fans will likely see Glennon again soon, as the Bears are scheduled to play Tampa Bay at Raymond James Stadium this fall.

Glennon has thrown for 4,100 yards in his four years in Tampa, with 30 touchdown passes against 15 interceptions.

