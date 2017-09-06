WTSP
Close

Hurricane Irma forces Tampa Bay Bucs, Miami Dolphins to reschedule opener

Mark Bergin, WTSP 10:30 AM. EDT September 06, 2017

MIAMI. – Hurricane Irma’s looming arrival has forced the NFL to reschedule the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins opening-week game.

The new game between the two teams is set for Nov. 19, when the two teams share a bye week. The Dolphins will host the Bucs at Hard Rock Stadium.

The NFL released the following statement on Wednesday:

“The NFL announced yesterday that in the interest of public safety in light of the continuing state of emergency, the league, in consultation with state and local officials as well as both clubs, would not play an NFL game in South Florida this week.

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the impacted area.”

The Bucs and Dolphins were initially scheduled to play at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Both teams are now scheduled to play in 16 consecutive weeks.

Bucs defensive tackle Chris Baker tweeted his displeasure with the NFL's decision.

"Clearly no one is thinking about #playersafety no one knows how it feels to medicate yourself all week to just to play on Sunday 😡😡😡," he tweeted Wednesday morning.

The NFL had discussed the idea of moving Sunday's game to a neutral site, with New Orleans, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia as the primary options, but decided against playing the game.

The Buccaneers will now open their season Sept. 10 at Raymond James Stadium against the Chicago Bears.

Irma is a Category 5 hurricane as of the National Hurricane Center's 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, advisory

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Hurricane Irma may force NFL to move or reschedule Buccaneers vs. Dolphins

WTSP

Bucs drop preseason finale to Redskins 13-10

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories