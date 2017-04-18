Report: Bucs to be on 'Hard Knocks'

Bucs QB Jameis Winston works out before last season. USA TODAY photo

The Bucs are getting some more attention as they become the next team on HBO's "Hard Knocks," according to tam.247sports.com.

The website site references Roy Cummings of FanRagSports.com in saying that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been selected to star in the popular training camp documentary.

The official announcement is expected Wednesday.

General manager Jason Licht believes he has the personalities on his roster to make Hard Knocks with the Buccaneers an engaging show.

"I’ve said it before, I feel good about our team and the maturity, especially for being a young group," Licht said recently, per the Tampa Bay Times. "I know we have some great personalities on our team starting with Jameis, Gerald (McCoy) –the list goes on and on, [linebacker] Kwon [Alexander]. The fans would get an inside look at how our team really is. I know that you guys get a better feel than most, but I think the fans would get a real inside look at how we operate, how the players are. In terms of being a distraction, I think we’re wired to where we would be able to minimize that. Dirk has been through it. Mike Smith has been through it and I’ve heard positive things from them."

Here are the previous teams to appear on 'Hard Knocks':

YEAR TEAM

2001 Baltimore Ravens

2002 Dallas Cowboys

2007 Kansas City Chiefs

2008 Dallas Cowboys

2009 Cincinnati Bengals

2010 New York Jets

2012 Miami Dolphins

2013 Cincinnati Bengals

2014 Atlanta Falcons

2015 Houston Texans

2016 Los Angeles Rams

© 2017 WTSP-TV