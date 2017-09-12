Ronde Barber, Simeon Rice, John Lynch up for football Hall of Fame

Ronde Barber played for the Bucs for 16 seasons. (Photo: Brad Barket, 2014 Getty Images)

Ronde Barber, the popular Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback who played for the Bucs for 16 seasons, has made the first cut for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

Barber, who made the cut in his first year of eligibility, joins former Bucs safety John Lynch and defensive end Simeon Rice in the list of 108 modern-era nominees.

Barber played in five Pro Bowls and holds the records for most consecutive starts by a cornerback (200) and a defensive back (215), and most quarterback sacks by a cornerback (28). He was named to the NFL's 2000s All-Decade Team. He retired in 2013.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety John Lynch

This makes the fifth year Lynch has been up for the Hall of Fame. He has been among the 15 finalists for the past four. He played with the Bucs from 1993-2003, was selected to nine Pro Bowl teams and was part of the Super Bowl-winning 2002 team.

Simeon Rice (Photo: Getty Images, 2007 Getty Images)

Rice was first nominated in 2016 and played with the Bucs from 2001-06. He was selected to three Pro Bowl teams, and was the last Buc to have a 10-sack season.

Former Bucs enshrined in Canton, Ohio, include Warren Sapp (2013), Derrick Brooks (2014) and Lee Roy Selmon (1995).

© 2017 WTSP-TV