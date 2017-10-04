Raymond James Stadium is pictured on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

TAMPA, Fla. - The shooting in Las Vegas has some people feeling a bit nervous about going to large outdoor events like Thursday night’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at Raymond James Stadium.

Tampa's Interim Police Chief Brian Dugan says they have reviewed what happened in Vegas, and that helps them tweak what he says is an already solid security plan.

"It's a constant evolving process," Dugan said.

As thousands of fans head to the stadium, security will be top of mind. Dugan wanted to reassure people that they have a strong partnership with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Highway Patrol, NFL security and the Tampa Sports Authority to make sure they have everything covered.

Hillsborough County Sherriff Chad Chronister released a video this week, also hoping to reassure fans.

"The safety of national venues like Raymond James Stadium, Amalie Arena and the Amphitheater demand our attention. We know you, the public, depend on us,” Chronister said. “Rest assured that your sheriff's office along with our local state and federal partners is prepared."

Dugan says fans need to be prepared as well.

"There's no doubt. We have to have a plan on how we're going to take care of ourselves and we need people to be aware,” Dugan said. “We need people to speak up.

“It's the old 'if you see something say something.' If it seems out of the ordinary, if it seems like a problem, you need to speak up."

Kickoff between the Buccaneers and New England Patriots is scheduled for 8:25 p.m. ET, and the game will air on WTSP.

The Tampa Bay Lightning home opener is Friday night at Amalie Arena. Dugan said authorities are ready.

