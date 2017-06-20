WTSP
Close

Tampa Bay Buccaneers announce training camp practice schedule

Mark Bergin, WTSP 11:25 AM. EDT June 20, 2017

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday the dates of 13 training camp practices open to the public.

Five of the practices are on weekend mornings.

Due to the ongoing construction of the team’s indoor practice facility, parking and entry for fans will be moved to the gate outside of the western fence surrounding One Buccaneer Place for this season.

As in past seasons, parking for training camp will be free. Fans will not need a ticket for admittance.

Bucs’ training camp schedule:

DAY                DATE              TIME              

Friday              July 28             8:45-10:30 a.m.

Saturday         July 29             8:45-10:30 a.m.

Sunday            July 30             8:45-10:40 a.m.

Wednesday     August 2          8:45-10:50 a.m.

Friday              August 4          8:45-10:50 a.m.

Saturday         August 5          8:45-10:50 a.m.

Monday           August 7          8:45-10:50 a.m.

Wednesday     August 9          8:45-10:50 a.m.

Saturday         August 19        9:45-11:50 a.m.

Sunday            August 20        8:45-10:50 a.m.

Tuesday          August 22        8:45-10:50 a.m.

Wednesday     August 23        8:45-10:50 a.m.

Thursday         August 24        8:45-10:50 a.m.

 

The team will also host a special Military Appreciation Day on Monday, July 31, which will only be open to members of the military. Season pass members will also enjoy two exclusive practice sessions on Aug. 3 and Aug. 8.

Go to the Bucs’ website for more information.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Bucs officially announce 'Hard Knocks' starring role

WTSP

Wide receiver Chris Godwin signs rookie contract with Bucs

WTSP

Bucs troll Falcons with a 28-3 tweet

WTSP

Tampa Bay Bucs sign rookie TE O.J. Howard to four-year deal

WTSP

Bucs' Doug Martin involved in crash

WTSP

Bucs pick OJ Howard in first round

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories