Tampa Bay Buccaneers announce training camp practice schedule

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday the dates of 13 training camp practices open to the public.

Five of the practices are on weekend mornings.

Due to the ongoing construction of the team’s indoor practice facility, parking and entry for fans will be moved to the gate outside of the western fence surrounding One Buccaneer Place for this season.

As in past seasons, parking for training camp will be free. Fans will not need a ticket for admittance.

Bucs’ training camp schedule:

DAY DATE TIME

Friday July 28 8:45-10:30 a.m.

Saturday July 29 8:45-10:30 a.m.

Sunday July 30 8:45-10:40 a.m.

Wednesday August 2 8:45-10:50 a.m.

Friday August 4 8:45-10:50 a.m.

Saturday August 5 8:45-10:50 a.m.

Monday August 7 8:45-10:50 a.m.

Wednesday August 9 8:45-10:50 a.m.

Saturday August 19 9:45-11:50 a.m.

Sunday August 20 8:45-10:50 a.m.

Tuesday August 22 8:45-10:50 a.m.

Wednesday August 23 8:45-10:50 a.m.

Thursday August 24 8:45-10:50 a.m.

The team will also host a special Military Appreciation Day on Monday, July 31, which will only be open to members of the military. Season pass members will also enjoy two exclusive practice sessions on Aug. 3 and Aug. 8.

