Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick

TAMPA - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to terms on a contract with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Fitzpatrick is due to make about $3 million on a one-year contract, citing an unnamed source.

Fitzpatrick, 34, is entering his 13th year in the NFL and has started 116 games in his career. He made 27 starts over the past two years with the New York Jets.

The Bucs waived Sean Renfree to make room for Fitzpatrick on the 90-man roster.

Fitzpatrick is expected to backup Jameis Winston at the quarterback position.

