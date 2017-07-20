WTSP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers single-game tickets go on sale July 28

Mark Bergin, WTSP 1:34 PM. EDT July 20, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. - Individual game tickets for Tampa Bay Buccaneers home games go on sale July 28 at 10 a.m.

Fans can purchase tickets on the team’s official website or by calling (866)582-2827.

2017 home schedule at Raymond James Stadium

DATE

TIME

OPPONENT

TIER DESIGNATION

Saturday, Aug. 26

7:30 p.m.

Cleveland Browns

Preseason

Thursday, Aug. 31

7:30 p.m.

Washington Redskins

Preseason

Sunday, Sept. 17

1:00 p.m.

Chicago Bears

Marquee

Sunday, Oct. 1

4:05 p.m.

New York Giants

Marquee

Thursday, Oct. 5

8:25 p.m.

New England Patriots

Marquee

Sunday, Oct. 29

1:00 p.m.

Carolina Panthers

Prime

Sunday, Nov. 12

1:00 p.m.

New York Jets

Prime

Sunday, Dec. 10

1:00 p.m.

Detroit Lions

Prime 

Monday, Dec. 18

8:30 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons

Prime

Sunday, Dec. 31

1:00 p.m.

New Orleans Saints

Prime

 

The team has also made available two different five-game packages at a discounted price.

  • The Red plan features games against the Browns (preseason), Bears, Patriots, Panthers and Lions.
  • The Pewter plan features games against the Redskins (preseason), Giants, Jets, Falcons and Saints.

The Bucs also offer season pass memberships starting at $45 per game for adults.

Training camp for the team also starts on July 28.

