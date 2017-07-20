Tampa Bay Buccaneers single-game tickets go on sale July 28

TAMPA, Fla. - Individual game tickets for Tampa Bay Buccaneers home games go on sale July 28 at 10 a.m.
Fans can purchase tickets on the team’s official website or by calling (866)582-2827.
2017 home schedule at Raymond James Stadium
|
DATE
|
TIME
|
OPPONENT
|
TIER DESIGNATION
|
Saturday, Aug. 26
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Cleveland Browns
|
Preseason
|
Thursday, Aug. 31
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Washington Redskins
|
Preseason
|
Sunday, Sept. 17
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Chicago Bears
|
Marquee
|
Sunday, Oct. 1
|
4:05 p.m.
|
New York Giants
|
Marquee
|
Thursday, Oct. 5
|
8:25 p.m.
|
New England Patriots
|
Marquee
|
Sunday, Oct. 29
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Carolina Panthers
|
Prime
|
Sunday, Nov. 12
|
1:00 p.m.
|
New York Jets
|
Prime
|
Sunday, Dec. 10
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Detroit Lions
|
Prime
|
Monday, Dec. 18
|
8:30 p.m.
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
Prime
|
Sunday, Dec. 31
|
1:00 p.m.
|
New Orleans Saints
|
Prime
The team has also made available two different five-game packages at a discounted price.
- The Red plan features games against the Browns (preseason), Bears, Patriots, Panthers and Lions.
- The Pewter plan features games against the Redskins (preseason), Giants, Jets, Falcons and Saints.
The Bucs also offer season pass memberships starting at $45 per game for adults.
Training camp for the team also starts on July 28.
