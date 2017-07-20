Tampa Bay Buccaneers single-game tickets go on sale July 28

A general view of Raymond James Stadium during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 30, 2014. (Photo: Mike Ehrmann, Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. - Individual game tickets for Tampa Bay Buccaneers home games go on sale July 28 at 10 a.m.

Fans can purchase tickets on the team’s official website or by calling (866)582-2827.

2017 home schedule at Raymond James Stadium

DATE TIME OPPONENT TIER DESIGNATION Saturday, Aug. 26 7:30 p.m. Cleveland Browns Preseason Thursday, Aug. 31 7:30 p.m. Washington Redskins Preseason Sunday, Sept. 17 1:00 p.m. Chicago Bears Marquee Sunday, Oct. 1 4:05 p.m. New York Giants Marquee Thursday, Oct. 5 8:25 p.m. New England Patriots Marquee Sunday, Oct. 29 1:00 p.m. Carolina Panthers Prime Sunday, Nov. 12 1:00 p.m. New York Jets Prime Sunday, Dec. 10 1:00 p.m. Detroit Lions Prime Monday, Dec. 18 8:30 p.m. Atlanta Falcons Prime Sunday, Dec. 31 1:00 p.m. New Orleans Saints Prime

The team has also made available two different five-game packages at a discounted price.

The Red plan features games against the Browns (preseason), Bears, Patriots, Panthers and Lions.

The Pewter plan features games against the Redskins (preseason), Giants, Jets, Falcons and Saints.

The Bucs also offer season pass memberships starting at $45 per game for adults.

Training camp for the team also starts on July 28.

