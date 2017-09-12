Tampa Bay Buccaneers to donate $1M for Irma relief efforts

Military equipment sits in the parking lot at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, ahead of Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10, 2017. (Photo: Brian Blanco, Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Glazer family announced they are donating $1 million to the American Red Cross in support of Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

Team co-chairman Bryan Glazer released the following statement Monday:

“Hurricane Irma left a path of destruction throughout the entire state of Florida. The long recovery process is already underway and the entire Buccaneer organization stands in support of all those who have been impacted. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected as well as the countless numbers of first responders and everyone who is working so selflessly to keep our community safe.”

The NFL announced the Buccaneers will host the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium at 1 p.m. ET Sunday as originally scheduled.

The Buccaneers (0-0) waited until Tuesday to assess the impact of Hurricane Irma on the area before making the decision on the venue for the game.

“We have been working tirelessly with the Tampa Sports Authority, as well as the NFL league office, to ensure that Raymond James Stadium would be available to host our season opener against the Chicago Bears this Sunday.” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford in a news release. “Hosting the game is important to us, as Tampa Bay has been through a lot over the past few days.

“We look forward to providing our fans and the entire region an opportunity to come together this Sunday to kick off our 2017 season.”

Sunday’s game marks the Buccaneers’ season opener. The NFL rescheduled the team’s Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins to Nov. 19 because of Hurricane Irma.

The Bears (0-1) lost to the Atlanta Falcons 23-17 in their season opener.

