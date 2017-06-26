WTSP
Close

Tampa Bay Bucs building $20 million practice facility

Staff , WTSP 4:25 AM. EDT June 27, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers plan to build a $20 million indoor practice facility.

EWI Construction is expected to complete the project by the start of the regular season on Sept. 10, according to our partners at the Tampa Bay Times.

The Bucs have made several bus trips to Tropicana Field and the University of South Florida over the years to avoid inclement weather.

The Glazer family, which owns the Bucs is spending $20 million for the facility.

Crews are buildng the facility on the southwest corner of One Buc Place.

Go to the Tampa Bay Times’ website for more information.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

