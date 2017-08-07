Tampa Bay Bucs set to make HBO 'Hard Knocks' debut

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston huddles up with the offense at One Buccaneer Place on June 14, 2017. (Photo: Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to make their debut on HBO’s “Hard Knocks."

The 12th season of the show premieres at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday.

The Bucs announced HBO would feature the team this season on April 19.

The Bucs still have several training camp practices open to the public.

The team's first preseason game is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tampa Bay begins the regular season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 10.

The Bucs are coming had a 9-7 record in 2016.

