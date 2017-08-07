WTSP
Close

Tampa Bay Bucs set to make HBO 'Hard Knocks' debut

The 12th season of HBO's "Hard Knocks" premieres at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Mark Bergin, WTSP 6:38 AM. EDT August 08, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to make their debut on HBO’s “Hard Knocks."

The 12th season of the show premieres at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday.

The Bucs announced HBO would feature the team this season on April 19.

Related: 11 of the craziest, funniest and weirdest ‘Hard Knocks’ moments

The Bucs still have several training camp practices open to the public.

The team's first preseason game is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tampa Bay begins the regular season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 10.

The Bucs are coming had a 9-7 record in 2016.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

10News anchor Allison Kropff does hot yoga with the Bucs

WTSP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp begins Friday

WTSP

Bucs support removing Tampa Confederate memorial

WTSP

Tampa Bay Bucs building $20 million practice facility

WTSP

‘Game of Thrones' power rankings, episode 704 ‘The Spoils of War'

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories