Tampa Bay Bucs sign rookie TE O.J. Howard to four-year deal

Mark Bergin, WTSP 1:21 PM. EDT May 22, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie tight end O.J. Howard signed his first NFL contract on Monday.

Howard received a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season. The Bucs would have to exercise the fifth season of the contract between Howard’s third and fourth seasons.

No word as of Monday afternoon on how much money Howard will receive.

Tampa Bay drafted Howard with the No. 19 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

