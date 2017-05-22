Tampa Bay Bucs sign rookie TE O.J. Howard to four-year deal

Tight end O.J. Howard goes through his workout at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on March 4, 2017. (Photo: Biran Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports)

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie tight end O.J. Howard signed his first NFL contract on Monday.

Howard received a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season. The Bucs would have to exercise the fifth season of the contract between Howard’s third and fourth seasons.

No word as of Monday afternoon on how much money Howard will receive.

Tampa Bay drafted Howard with the No. 19 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Go to the Bucs’ website for more information.

O.J. Howard signs his first NFL deal. His mom is here; she says it feels real now, he's a Buccaneer. pic.twitter.com/f7xp9ykbxx — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) May 22, 2017

.@TheRealOjHoward has just signed his rookie deal 📄🖊 Check out our Snapchat!

👻BucsNFL pic.twitter.com/JFkDk9o1D2 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) May 22, 2017

SIGNED!



Can't wait to see @TheRealOjHoward inside Raymond James Stadium! pic.twitter.com/3h3pYidFnx — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) May 22, 2017

© 2017 WTSP-TV