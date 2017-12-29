Tampa Bay Times: Dirk Koetter will return to coach Bucs next season

TAMPA -- Despite a disappointing season, Tampa Bay Head Coach Dirk Koetter will return as Bucs head coach next season.

That’s according to the Tampa Bay Times. The Times writes the Glazer Family told Koetter he’d be back for the 2018 season, even though the team underachieved, going 4-11 through 15 games.

Koetter is 13-18 in his two seasons as head coach of the Bucs. The Bucs see him as instrumental in the progress of QB Jameis Winston.

