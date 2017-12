Jameis Winston threw for 363 yards with one interception. (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2017 Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored a late touchdown, then added two points, to defeat the NFC South champion New Orleans Saints 31-24 in the final game of the 2017 season.

The Bucs finish the year 5-11.

The Bucs came back to with the game late in the 4th with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin, followed by a 2-point conversion to Mike Evans.

