Times: Bucs' Winston sends wrong message to kids

Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston spoke to kids at Melrose Elementary School in St. Petersburg on Wednesday. He spoke for roughly 40 minutes, mostly intending to inspire the children and tell them that they could achieve anything with enough dedication and hard work.

But to some, the message seemed to go off the rails, albeit unintentionally. Tom Jones, a columnist for our coverage partners the Tampa Bay Times, noted as much when Winston said the following while contrasting the expected attitudes of boys and girls:

"But the ladies, they're supposed to be silent, polite, gentle. My men, my men (are) supposed to be strong. I want y'all to tell me what the third rule of life is: I can do anything I put my mind to. Scream it!"

Winston, of course, has had his share of controversy in terms of relationships and respect toward women, a fact not lost on Jones, who wrote "While the moment might not have been malicious, it was damaging. It was hurtful."

