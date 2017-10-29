Close WATCH: Bucs fans tailgate ahead of Carolina matchup Bucs fans were out tailgating before Tampa Bay's matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Stan Chambers, WTSP 2:57 PM. EDT October 29, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST TAMPA, Fla. - Bucs fans packed the parking lots surrounding Raymond James Stadium hours before Tampa Bay's matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Here's some photos of fans inside the stadium prior to the game: © 2017 WTSP-TV CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Three dead in murder-suicide T-Tapp Tuesday Small chance of tropical development in the tropics Tampa hotels tacking on questionable fees at checkout iOS 11 frustration and fixes Marine saved woman he just met What type of gun did the Las Vegas mass shooter use? Las Vegas gunman's brother speaks Soccer team salutes Las Vegas survivor from Md. Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage More Stories Source: Jim McElwain out as University of Florida… Oct 29, 2017, 2:16 p.m. 20 Lakeland Electric workers take flight to help… Oct 29, 2017, 2:36 p.m. Several states crack down on 'fake' service animals Oct 29, 2017, 11:09 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs