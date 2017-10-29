WTSP
Close
Weather Alert 9 weather alerts
Close

WATCH: Bucs fans tailgate ahead of Carolina matchup

Bucs fans were out tailgating before Tampa Bay's matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Stan Chambers, WTSP 2:57 PM. EDT October 29, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. - Bucs fans packed the parking lots surrounding Raymond James Stadium hours before Tampa Bay's matchup against the Carolina Panthers. 

Here's some photos of fans inside the stadium prior to the game:

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories