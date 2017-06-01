Wide receiver Chris Godwin signs rookie contract with Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Buccaneers signed third round draft pick Chris Godwin to his first NFL contract.
The details of the contract for the former Penn State wide receiver were not immediately known Thursday afternoon.
Godwin, 21, was the last of the Bucs' 2017 draftees to sign a contract.
Chris Godwin has signed his rookie contract! The Bucs now have their entire 2017 draft class under contract.— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) June 1, 2017
READ: https://t.co/Xl1gi685i0 pic.twitter.com/k1Bq6O3C4P
Rookie WR Chris Godwin running a tight slant route at #Bucs camp.— PirateLife Football (@PirateLifeFF) May 24, 2017
He was one of the best at creating separation while at Penn State. #NFL pic.twitter.com/14ouraRiP0
Finally suited up in my @TBBuccaneers gear! Check out my first trading card! #WhoDoYouCollect https://t.co/yDoeSGPY0N pic.twitter.com/DhsiQatPHF— Chris Godwin (@CGtwelve_) May 20, 2017
