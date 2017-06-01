Wide receiver Chris Godwin signs rookie contract with Bucs

Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin speaks to the media at the NFL Combine on March 3, 2017. (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Buccaneers signed third round draft pick Chris Godwin to his first NFL contract.

The details of the contract for the former Penn State wide receiver were not immediately known Thursday afternoon.

Godwin, 21, was the last of the Bucs' 2017 draftees to sign a contract.

Chris Godwin has signed his rookie contract! The Bucs now have their entire 2017 draft class under contract.



READ: https://t.co/Xl1gi685i0 pic.twitter.com/k1Bq6O3C4P — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) June 1, 2017

Rookie WR Chris Godwin running a tight slant route at #Bucs camp.



He was one of the best at creating separation while at Penn State. #NFL pic.twitter.com/14ouraRiP0 — PirateLife Football (@PirateLifeFF) May 24, 2017

