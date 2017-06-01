WTSP
Wide receiver Chris Godwin signs rookie contract with Bucs

Mark Bergin, WTSP 12:20 PM. EDT June 01, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Buccaneers signed third round draft pick Chris Godwin to his first NFL contract.

The details of the contract for the former Penn State wide receiver were not immediately known Thursday afternoon.

Godwin, 21, was the last of the Bucs' 2017 draftees to sign a contract.

