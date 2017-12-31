Winston, Bucs stun Saints in season finale

Jameis Winston led Tampa on a late 95-yard drive to beat New Orleans, 31-24. (USA Today) (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

TAMPA - Bucs QB Jameis Winston threw a perfect 39-yard strike to Chris Godwin, capping off a 95-yard game winning drive, as Tampa stunned New Orleans, 31-24, Sunday.

Winston shook off three interceptions against the Saints and ended with 363 yards on 28 of 51 passing.

Tampa finishes the season 5-11. The Saints still win the NFC South because of Atlanta’s win over Carolina.

© 2018 WTSP-TV