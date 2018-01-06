CLEVELAND -- If the intent of the 'Perfect Season Parade' was to send a message to the Cleveland Browns following their 0-16 2017 season, the team has heard them loud in clear.

As between 2,500 and 3,200 fans marched around FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the Browns released a statement to WKYC regarding the event.

In an email to WKYC, a Browns spokesperson said:

“We greatly appreciate the passion of all our fans and we apologize to them for not making 2017 an enjoyable season. We certainly hear them and understand their frustration. Obviously, we want the same thing as our fans; winning results. We are committed to doing everything we can to improve and build them the type of team they most certainly deserve.”

On Saturday, multiple Browns players took a different approach to the parade, with both Emmanuel Ogbah and Danny Shelton questioning the fanhood of those participating in it. Earlier this week, the son-in-law of Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, JW Johnson, who has reportedly had an increased role in the organization in recent months, urged those who oppose the parade to counter the protest with a protest of their own.

Nevertheless, after nearly two years of anticipation, the parade is now over -- although you can still relive the spectacle.

