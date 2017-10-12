Cowboys fan sets himself on fire at Vero Beach after losing bet on NFL game

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws in the pocket against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 8, 2017. (Photo: Matthew Emmons, USA TODAY Sports)

VERO BEACH, Fla. - A friendly bet between two intoxicated football fans ended with both suffering from burns, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a call of a disturbance at a home on 9th Street Sunday night, only to learn that those involved had already gone to the hospital.

A man and woman both told detectives the two had a bet on the Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers game, which the Packers won in the final minute.

The fan of the winning team would get to burn the jersey of the losing team.

Both fans went outside and set the man's Cowboys jersey on fire.

Timothy Silyers told investigators he tried to put on his burning Cowboys jersey. He later admitted to being intoxicated at the time.

Brianna Hook told investigators that she and family members tried to get the jersey off Silyers. She said she then rushed Silyers to the hospital.

Silyers suffered third-degree burns to his right arm and hand. He also had burns to his back, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Hook suffered second-degree burns to her back, according to the report. Hook also admitted to being intoxicated.

Both told deputies they were messing around and no crime was committed, according to the incident report.

