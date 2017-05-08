Former UCF RB William Stanback signs with Packers

Green Bay Packers running back William Stanback during rookie orientation on May 5, 2017. (Photo: Mark Hoffman, USA TODAY Sports, USA TODAY NETWORK)

GREEN BAY, Wisc. - Former University of Central Florida running back William Stanback signed a three-year contract with the Green Bay Packers.

Georgia-based Priority Training made the announcement in a tweet posted at 11:01 a.m. Monday.

Stanback also tweeted a photo of himself signing the contract wearing a grey Packers long-sleeved t-shirt.

Stanback’s tweet had the caption, “(One’s) best success comes after their greatest disappointment."

UCF dismissed Stanback for a violation of team rules in September 2015. The dismissal was drug-related, according to ESPN.

Stanback played for UCF from 2013-2015.

Green Bay parted ways with Eddie Lacy in the offseason. Stanback is expected to compete for the running back position along with Ty Montgomery, Aaron Jones, Devante Mays, Kalif Phillips and Jamaal Williams.

