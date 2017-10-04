Fox won't air anthem during NFL games after London game

FOXBORO, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 24: Members of the New England Patriots kneel on the sidelines as the National Anthem is played before a game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo: Billie Weiss/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Fox Sports says it will not air the national anthem before NFL games this weekend, except for the Miami Dolphins-New Orleans Saints match in London.

According to a statement to Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports says, "As is standard procedure, regionalized coverage of NFL game airing on FOX this Sunday will not show the National Anthem live; however, our cameras are always rolling and we will document the response of players and coaches on the field."

Last week, the network aired the anthem from games as the controversy over player protest continued.

