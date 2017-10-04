Fox won't air anthem during NFL games after London game

Fox Sports says it will not air the national anthem before NFL games this weekend, except for the Miami Dolphins-New Orleans Saints match in London.
According to a statement to Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports says, "As is standard procedure, regionalized coverage of NFL game airing on FOX this Sunday will not show the National Anthem live; however, our cameras are always rolling and we will document the response of players and coaches on the field."
Last week, the network aired the anthem from games as the controversy over player protest continued.
For more, read the Sports Illustrated report.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs