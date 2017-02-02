Is greed slowing the NFL's growth?

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Photo: Getty Images

HOUSTON -- Fifty years since the birth of the Super Bowl, the growing beast of NFL business still is chomping up every nickel it can get.

Take the latest edition, for example.

-- The roughly $5 million price tag to air a 30-second commercial during Sunday’s game is more than double the 2007 cost and 16 times the inflation-adjusted price of a commercial during the first matchup in 1967.

-- The NFL’s official hospitality business sold out its premium ticket packages at about $13,000 each, including a club-level seat and food. That’s up about $3,000 from 2015.

-- A 20-ounce Bud Light won’t come cheap, either. It cost $14 in 2014. This year, concessionaire Aramark declined to reveal the price to USA TODAY Sports.

It’s all part of the NFL’s goal to reach $25 billion in annual revenue by 2027, nearly double what it is now. But getting there doesn’t look nearly as easy as it did, especially after the league showed signs of backlash and bloat this season. That included criticism from consumers in two longtime markets the league recently abandoned for the sake of money: San Diego and St. Louis.

Regular-season television ratings fell to their lowest average since 2008, according to Nielsen data. Viewership among the millennial generation declined in recent years, too.

“We might be right on the edge of a whole series of cultural tipping points,” said Paul Haagen, a sports law professor at Duke University. “If this continues, then I think you’re going to start to see some dramatic rethinking and response. One thing you know is that the NFL is very carefully monitoring it.”

Millennials and digital consumption

It is, but make no mistake: The NFL still dominates television ratings and consumer demand in American sports. More than 110 million viewers are expected to watch Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, which again would rank among the most-watched U.S. broadcasts. At the same time, several analysts have noted consumption trends that suggest the league might be hitting a crossroads of sorts, going one of two ways:

-- The league could be on the cusp of a broader culture shift that could diminish its standing long term. As a younger generation comes of age, it will bring with it different entertainment preferences and multiple new ways of consuming media that don’t always fatten the NFL’s pockets. This is an era in which consumers can watch countless on-demand commercial-free shows on Netflix. Fewer might be willing to watch a regular-season game that averages more than three hours and is interrupted 25 times with a combined 41 minutes of commercials.

-- Or the NFL will continue to be the dominant force in American sports, though it might struggle at times with challenges also facing other sports and media businesses. The big one is the digital revolution, which created a fragmentation of the media beyond traditional powerhouses such as CBS and Fox.

Such networks pay tens of billions of dollars to the NFL to broadcast games and sell air time to advertisers. The value of that lucrative business model is threatened if fans tune out, don’t watch as much or consume in other ways, such as on highlight shows, mobile phones and social media.

“We believe the changing media landscape is good for people who have high-quality content like the NFL,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said at a news conference Wednesday.

Yet even if it still draws eyeballs in other places, it might not bring in as much money.

“We all know we consume our content differently now, but how it affects the business is really the magic question,” Fox Sports President, Production & Executive Producer John Entz told USA TODAY Sports.

Shifting viewership, change in the air

Either way, next season promises to be telling after this year’s ratings slide primarily was blamed on a presidential election that burned up much of viewers’ oxygen. To keep growing and stay dominant, the league will have to watch several issues that vexed it this season:

Viewership: The league averaged 16.5 million viewers per game during the regular season, down 8% from 2015, according to Nielsen. Viewership improved after the November election but still was down from last year’s 17.9 million average.

“The season’s overall volatility may suggest ratings are near an inflection or peak,” said a recent report by Tony Wible, a research analyst for investment firm Drexel Hamilton. Wible told USA TODAY Sports last week that the NFL is “a very popular sport, and it is more difficult to always appeal to such a large audience.”

Generational shift: If the millennial generation is the future, the league has another concern: Will those consumers watch and buy at the same rate as the baby boomer generation raised on the NFL?

Regular-season viewership among those aged 18-34 has decreased every year since at least 2013, down to 2.9 million this year, according to Nielsen. This is the same generation that has learned a lot about the risks of head injuries in football and has fueled the rise of other sports.

“We need to spend more time with that group of fans and find out how they’re spending their time, where they’re spending their time and what is it that we have to adjust in terms of distribution of this content,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank told USA TODAY Sports.

Millennials now have more options, said Michael Hais, a longtime media audience researcher who has co-authored three books on the millennial generation. “More are involved in activities that some purists don't even consider sports – things like boarding and video or electronic games,” Hais told USA TODAY Sports via email. “Certainly TV is hedging its bets and airing those events with increasing frequency ... In the end, those networks will have to go where their potential audience is.”

Undesirable TV: With multiple entertainment options available on multiple devices, the NFL arguably offers a product that doesn’t have enough action and is too commercially cluttered.

The average length of a game is nearly 10 minutes more than it was in 1993, according to data provided to USA TODAY Sports by STATS, LLC. The average commercial time also has creeped up from 40 minutes, 20 seconds in 2009 to 41:41 in 2016, according to Kantar Media. Those might be slight increases, but they are moving in a direction away from the shorter attention spans of a changing audience.

“We think less is more in this area, and we can do it with the right balance that will improve the quality of the experience either in the stadium or also on television,” Goodell said. “That’s what we’re focusing on.”

To cut down on the down time, Goodell said the league is looking at reducing stoppages of play and commercial breaks from five to four per quarter. The trick is to not reduce the revenue that comes with the ads.

Relocation risk: Last year, the Rams moved back to Los Angeles after 21 years in St. Louis. This year, the San Diego Chargers announced they would ditch their home of 56 years to join the Rams in their privately funded $2.6 billion complex under construction in L.A. Likewise, the Oakland Raiders have been pursuing a new $1.9 billion stadium in Las Vegas that would include $750 million in taxpayer funding.

“A cluster of franchise moves in a very short period of time raises questions,” said Harvard Business School professor Stephen Greyser, a sports business expert.

The moves have been driven by the pursuit of bigger revenues in new cities and the failure to get satisfactory, taxpayer-subsidized stadiums in the teams’ old ones.

But there’s a downside to that for the league. While the Chargers start from scratch in the nation’s second-biggest media market, San Diego still ranks as a top 30 media market. The city now might make way for a Major League Soccer franchise, increasing the likelihood that generations of San Diegans could grow up on soccer instead.

“We’ve got to work harder to try to avoid those things from happening,” Goodell said of franchise relocation.

Less might be more – or better – for the league on this subject, too. In the meantime, the march to $25 billion continues in the next decade. And Blank can see it’s no cinch.

“I think it’s going to be really close,” Blank said.

USA TODAY