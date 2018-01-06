WTSP
It's official: Raiders say they have hired Jon Gruden

The former Bucs coach is reportedly headed to the Raiders.

The Associated Press , WTSP 10:02 PM. EST January 06, 2018

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Raiders have officially hired Jon Gruden as their coach.
    
The team announced the move Saturday as soon as Gruden finished his final broadcast as an announcer for ESPN. Gruden will be formally introduced at a news conference Tuesday.
    
Gruden is returning for a second stint as coach of the Raiders after being traded to Tampa Bay following the 2001 season. He led the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title over Oakland the following season. He has been out of coaching since being fired by Tampa Bay after the 2008 season.
    
The Raiders fired Jack Del Rio following the end of a disappointing six-win season.

Reports on Friday indicated Gruden will be signing a 10-year deal worth $100 million.

