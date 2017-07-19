Jacksonville Jaguars DE Dante Fowler Jr. arrested in St. Petersburg

Dante Fowler Jr., 22, faces misdemeanor charges of simple battery and mischief. (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested Jacksonville Jaguars football player Dante Fowler Jr. on Tuesday night on charges of simple battery and mischief.

Authorities arrested Fowler around 9:02 p.m. Tuesday.

Fowler, 22, is a native of St. Petersburg. He posted $650 bond and was released from the Pinellas County Jail around 1:43 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said Fowler was driving in the Trellis at the Lakes apartment complex around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when a man walking in the complex made a comment on Fowler's driving. Fowler got out of his car, exchanged words with the man, hit the man, knocked off the man's glasses and stepped on them.

Fowler then took the man's grocery bag with recently purchased liquor and threw it in a lake.

St. Petersburg police said the man was not injured.

The Jacksonville Jaguars released the following statement on Fowler's arrest:

"The Jaguars are aware of the situation involving defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. and are currently gathering more information. The team has been in communication with Dante. No further comment will be made at this time."

Jacksonville drafted Fowler with the third overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. Fowler attended the University of Florida from 2012-2014.

