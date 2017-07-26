Jaguars DE Dante Fowler apologizes for arrest, claims it won't happen again

Dante Fowler apologizes following arrest. (PHOTO: WTLV)

Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler has felt the support of his bosses and teammates in the week since his arrest on two misdemeanor charges.

Fowler, who has a history of traffic violations, got into an altercation with a man at a St. Petersburg apartment complex on July 18.

On Wednesday, Fowler addressed the media for the first time since the incident. He opened up the short press conference with a public apology.

"First, I would like to start off by apologizing to the organization of the Jacksonville Jaguars and also the city of Jacksonville for my actions, for what happened, what went down," Fowler said. "I just want let people know and everybody know that's not me as a person. I'm a better person than that, and it won't happen again."

An earlier arrest in South Florida came to light following the Pinellas County incident. Despite his legal history, Fowler doesn't believe he has character concerns.

"No, I don't think I have a maturity issue, Fowler said. "It's just some things, just learning and growing. Like when I talk to them, I'm a professional. People are going to push me to that point. I just have to be the bigger person and realize who I am and do that. Maturity is not a problem. I'm actually growing a lot, especially with this new structure and everything like that."

Head coach Doug Marrone said the team will wait to punish Fowler. Marrone wants to gather all of the facts first.

“When we get the information we make a decision on it," Marrone said. "Again, those things are private and we’ll handle those internally. The information that’s out there is everything that I know.”

Fowler said his talks with Marrone and football boss Tom Coughlin have been "positive."

Fowler was selected with the third overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL, but recovered and played in all 16 games last season.

He produced 32 tackles and four sacks in his first year on the field.

