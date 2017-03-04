Kaepernick opts out of contract with San Francisco 49ers

Colin Kaepernick is a free agent after opting out of his San Francisco 49ers contract Friday. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images (Photo: Sean M. Haffey, 2016 Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Colin Kaepernick is a free agent after opting out of his San Francisco 49ers contract Friday.

The six-year veteran quarterback who drew particular attention and headlines last season by not standing for the national anthem, met with new general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan before making the move.

Kaepernick made a meteoric rise with the 49ers under coach Jim Harbaugh, leading them to the 2012 NFC title and a close loss in Super Bowl XLVII to the Baltimore Ravens. But his career spiraled in recent seasons, and he was benched for journeyman Blaine Gabbert.

Kaepernick threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 starts in 2016. He's thrown for 72 touchdowns since joining San Francisco as a 2011 second-round draft pick.

