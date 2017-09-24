Mike Tomlin: Steelers won't participate in national anthem to avoid playing politics

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. (Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

The Pittsburgh Steelers won't be participating in the national anthem prior to Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, coach Mike Tomlin told CBS Sports' Jamie Erdahl.

After President Trump repeatedly spoke out in the last three days on players' protests, Tomlin said he didn't want players to feel like they had to take a side in a public display.

"We're not going to play politics. We're football players, we're football coaches," Tomlin said. "We're not participating in the anthem today - not to be disrespectful to the anthem, but to remove ourselves from the circumstance.

"People shouldn't have to choose. If a guy wants to go about his normal business and participate in the anthem, he shouldn't be forced to choose sides. If a guy feels the need to do something, he shouldn't be separated from his teammate who chooses not to."

The decision comes after President Trump repeatedly called for owners and the NFL to take action against players who choose not to stand during the national anthem.

At a rally in Alabama on Friday, Trump said: "Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired!"

After calling out NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Saturday for his response to the comments, Trump said on Twitter Sunday that players who protested should be fined or suspended.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said in a statement Saturday that he would not add to Goodell's statement, which called Trump's remarks "divisive."

