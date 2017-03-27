NFL approves Raiders' move to Las Vegas

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis walks past fans holding Raiders signs as he arrives at a Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee meeting at UNLV on April 28, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2016 Getty Images)

PHOENIX – The Raiders are on the move again, and this time they’re headed to Las Vegas.

A person familiar with the NFL owners' vote told Tom Pelissero of USA TODAY Sports the Raiders received the necessary votes to approve the move on Monday. The person asked to remain anonymous because the vote wasn't announced yet.

Raiders owner Mark Davis needed at least 24 of 32 votes, and there were several hours of meetings and presentations Monday at the NFL annual meetings at the Arizona Biltmore.

The Raiders become the third franchise to push through a successful relocation vote in the last 14 months, after the Rams and Chargers both finalized their moves to Los Angeles.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote a letter to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf late Friday evening that expressed disappointment in the city’s latest stadium finance proposals and sparked a strong jolt of momentum for the relocation.

"Despite all of these efforts, ours and yours, we have not yet identified a viable solution," Goodell wrote. "It is disappointing to me and our clubs to have come to that conclusion."

The letter was in response to additional details Schaaf released publicly on Friday regarding the last-minute efforts from the city to keep the Raiders in Oakland. Schaaf wrote to Goodell that 55 acres just south of the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum were “immediately available” for a new stadium construction and the proposal also indicated that the Fortress Investment Group would offer $600 million for the project.

