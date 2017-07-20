NFL suspends former Spoto HS standout Geronimo Allison

Geronimo Allison of the Green Bay Packers reacts in the first half during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017. (Photo: Ezra Shaw, Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL has suspended Green Bay Packers and former Spoto High School wide receiver Geronimo Allison without pay for the season opener on Sept. 10 against Seattle for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

The league said in a statement on Wednesday that Allison would be eligible for all preseason practices and games. He would be eligible to return from his Week 1 suspension on Sept. 11.

The Packers declined comment, citing confidentiality.

Allison was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession last September stemming from a traffic stop in Manitowoc County. He reached a plea deal with prosecutors in April, paying $330 to settle the charge after it was amended to a local violation.

Allison had 12 catches for 202 yards and two scores last season, with eight catches over the final two regular-season games.

He attended and played at the University of Illinois from 2014-2015. Allison transferred to Illinois from Western Iowa Community College.

Allison graduated from Spoto High School in Riverview, Fla., in 2012.

Editor’s Note: The Associated Press contributed to this story.

