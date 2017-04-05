Patriots fan from Seattle helped feds find Brady's stolen jerseys

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots shows off his Super Bowl LI jersey before the opening day game between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park on April 3, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Photo: Maddie Meyer, 2017 Getty Images)

A New England Patriots fan from Seattle is reportedly being credited with a tip that helped authorities recover Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jerseys.

WBZ-TV in Boston reports Dylan Wagner, 19, who is a sports memorabilia collector, made the discovery and helped tip off federal agents about who might have Brady's jerseys from his Super Bowl XLIX win over the Seattle Seahawks and Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Martin Mauricio Ortega, a former executive of a tabloid newspaper in Mexico City, is suspected of stealing the jerseys. He was a working journalist at Super Bowl 51 but spent the week collecting selfies and autographs from football greats and boasting to colleagues that he was there as a fan.

Wagner says he met Ortega online last December after selling him a jersey on eBay. WBZ reports the two exchanged photos of their collections and Wagner noticed one of Ortega's pieces was Brady's Super Bowl XLIX jersey. At the time, it wasn't public knowledge that the jersey had been stolen. But he shared the photos with a friend of his who, by coincidence was a Boston ATF special agent and a fellow collector.

Then Super Bowl 51 happened, and Brady's jersey was again stolen. Wagner provided Ortega's contact info to that ATF agent who then handed it to the FBI.

With the photos, along with video allegedly showing Ortega leaving the Patriots locker room with something tucked under his arm, the FBI and Mexican police had enough evidence to obtain a search warrant for Ortega's home. They recovered the jerseys March 12. A helmet belonging to a Denver Broncos player was also discovered, according to NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy.

Ortega has not yet been charged.

The ATF and FBI would not comment on the story, WBZ reported.

