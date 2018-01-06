'PERFECT SEASON PARADE' | live coverage on Saturday

(Photo: @reflog_18/Twitter)

CLEVELAND - Here we go, everyone.

The Cleveland Browns' inept 0-16 season will bring fans down to FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday for what's being called the 'Browns Perfect Season Parade 2.0,' starting at noon.

The parade is the brainchild of Columbus-resident and Browns season ticket holder Chris McNeil. He told our Jim Donovan earlier this week that the parade is really a protest because "we're not happy with what's going on with our Cleveland Browns."

The parade literally circles FirstEnergy Stadium. It starts at the corner of Alfred Lerner Way and Erieside Avenue. It also ends there. Shane "Rover" French of "Rover's Morning Glory" on WMMS 100.7 will serve as the parade's grand marshal.

WKYC.com will stream live coverage of the 'festivities' starting at 11:00 a.m. You'll also be able to watch coverage on our Facebook page. Dave DeNatale and Matt Florjancic will be covering the event onsite.

Read more about this weekend's parade below:

Cleveland Browns ‘Perfect Season’ parade: Everything you need to know

COLUMN | 'Perfect Season Parade' will bring more embarrassment to Cleveland than it will to Browns

JIMMY'S TAKE | Parade or no parade, Cleveland Browns know fans are unhappy

COLUMN | Cleveland Browns 'Perfect Season' parade is appropriate act of protest for fans

OPINION: Three things Cleveland Browns fans can do to show frustration without attending parade

© 2018 WKYC-TV