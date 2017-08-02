Report: John Reaves, former Gators and Bucs quarterback, found dead

Tampa Bay Bandits quarterback John Reaves (7), under pressure from Arizona Wranglers end Karl Lorch (71), gets off a pass in the first half on March 3, 1984, at Tampa Stadium. (Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

TAMPA, FLA. - John Reaves, an All-American football player at the University of Florida who became quarterback for the Bucs and Bandits, was found dead Tuesday, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

He was 67.

The Times reports a family member texted Reaves over the weekend and didn't hear from him, according to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's office. That person found Reaves dead in his home around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.

