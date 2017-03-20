WTSP
Close

Report: Missing Tom Brady jersey found

CBS , WTSP 8:42 AM. EDT March 20, 2017

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s game-worn jersey went missing after his historic performance in Super Bowl LI. Locating that lost piece of memorabilia required the NFL to call in some big guns in the FBI.

And, according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, the big guns came through.

Glazer reported Monday morning that NFL security and the FBI “believe they have located Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jersey” and are “in process of returning to Patriots.”

Glazer noted that the FBI became involved because the jersey was found on “foreign soil.”

The missing jersey became a major story after the Patriots’ overtime win over the Falcons. The Texas Rangers were called in to help the Houston Police Department.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

WTSP

Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey sparks investigation

WTSP

Tom Brady suspects Super Bowl jersey was stolen after game

WTSP

Tom Brady says someone stole his game-winning jersey

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories