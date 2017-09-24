WTSP
Seahawks players will stay in locker room for anthem: Report

President Trump has called on NFL owners to fire players who don't stand for national anthem.

Travis Pittman , KING 3:00 PM. EDT September 24, 2017

Editor's note: This story includes a term used by President Trump that some may consider offensive.

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly going to stay in the locker room during the national anthem Sunday before their game with the Tennessee Titans. It comes after President Donald Trump over the weekend called on NFL owners to fire players for conducting such protests.

During a campaign rally in Alabama Friday, President Trump blasted athletes who do not stand for the anthem, using the term "son of a bitch" to describe them.

His comments continued over the weekend, including encouraging fans to boycott the NFL.

After more players around the league locked arms or knelt during the anthem Sunday, Trump tweeted one was acceptable, the other is not.

The Seahawks organization released a statement Saturday, supporting their players' rights to free speech.

"We fully respect our players' use of their freedom of speech and peaceful action to highlight the existing racial and other divides in our country. Our players completely respect the military and veterans of our country; however they feel these issues need to come to the forefront," the statement read.

The practice of protesting during the anthem began last season when then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during the anthem. Other players followed suit.

This season, Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett has sat for the anthem since the preseason. By the second game, center Justin Britt has stood beside him during the anthem with his hand on Bennett's shoulder. Other players have followed Britt's example, standing beside Bennett.
 

