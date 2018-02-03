Jimmy Fallon dines with a Champlin family

Jimmy Fallon had dinner with a Champlin, Minnesota family on Friday night, after they submitted the winning recipe to his contest. (Photo: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

CHAMPLIN, Minn. - Ever since Jimmy Fallon announced that he'll be visiting one Minnesota family for dinner, everyone's been hoping it will be them.

But one lucky family in Champlin, Minnesota was revealed to be the winner... when The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon went live on Facebook from their living room!

Thank you to the Salzer family in Champlin, MN for the best tater tot hot dish in town. You made me feel so welcome. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) February 3, 2018

Jimmy stopped by for some good old-fashioned Minnesota hot dish, and some very Minnesota gift exchanging and hugging.

