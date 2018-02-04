Super Bowl 52 broke lots of records

MINNEAPOLIS - Super Bowl 52's high scoring affair made a big dent on the record books with a total of 29 Super Bowl records being set or tied in Minneapolis.
According to Elias Sports Bureau, New England's 33 points was the most-ever scored by a losing Super Bowl team.
New England and Philadelphia combined 1,151 yards broke the record for most total yards in a game. New England broke the record for most total yards in a game with 613 and most passing yards with 500.
It was also the first time that there was only one punt in the Super Bowl between the two teams, according to Elias.
And if it looked like there was a lot of missed point after attempts, that's because there was. The four missed PAT conversions between the two teams broke another record.
Super Bowl 52 also tied 12 more records including most field goals in a Super Bowl (5), the most first downs (54) and most total touchdown passes (7).
17 Super Bowl records set in Super Bowl LII, according to Elias Sports Bureau
Most Games – 8, Tom Brady
Most Games, Head Coach – 8, Bill Belichick
Most Passes, Career – 357, Tom Brady
Most Completions, Career – 235, Tom Brady
Most Passing Yards, Career – 2576, Tom Brady
Most Passing Yards, Game – 505, Tom Brady
Most Touchdown Passes, Career – 18, Tom Brady
Most Games, Team – 10, New England
Most Points, Game, Losing Team – 33, New England
Most First Downs Passing, Game, Both Teams – 42, New England vs. Philadelphia
Most Total Yards, Game, Team – 613, New England
Most Total Yards, Game, Both Teams – 1,151, New England vs. Philadelphia
Most Passing Yards, Game, Team – 500, New England
Most Passing Yards, Game, Both Teams – 874, New England vs. Philadelphia
Fewest Punts, Game, Team – 0, New England
Fewest Punts, Game, Both Teams – 1, New England vs. Philadelphia
Most Missed PAT Conversions, Game, Both Teams – 4, New England vs. Philadelphia
12 Super Bowl records tied in Super Bowl LII
Most Passes, None Intercepted, Game – 48, Tom Brady
Most Field Goals, Game, Both Teams – 5, New England vs. Philadelphia
Most First Downs, Game, Both Teams – 54, New England vs. Philadelphia
Most Passes, Game, Both Teams – 93, New England vs. Philadelphia
Most Touchdown Passes, Game, Both Teams – 7, New England vs. Philadelphia
Fewest Times Sacked, Game, Team – 0, Philadelphia
Fewest Times Sacked, Game, Both Teams – 1, New England vs. Philadelphia
Fewest Punt Returns, Game, Both Teams – 0, New England vs. Philadelphia
Fewest Yards, Punt Returns, Game, Both Teams – 0, New England vs. Philadelphia
Fewest Fumbles, Game, Team – 0, Philadelphia
Fewest Fumbles Lost, Game, Team – 0, Philadelphia
Most Missed PAT Conversions, Game, Team – 3, Philadelphia
