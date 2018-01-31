WATCH | Florida nun who LOVES the Eagles surprised with Super Bowl ticket

MIAMI, Fla. -- Sister Margaret Fagan is principal of Epiphany Catholic School in Miami. She’s also a HUGE Philadelphia Eagles fan.

And now she’s going to see her team play in the biggest game of the year.

On Friday, her school surprised her with a ticket to the Super Bowl.

“It’s beyond my wildest dreams,” she said.

Sister Margaret grew up in Philadelphia and, with her family, watched the Eagles play for as long as she can remember. Philly games were tradition. The family would go to Sunday mass, have breakfast and then put their green game faces on!

In March of 2004, when Veterans Stadium, where the Eagles used to play, was being torn down, she and two Sisters climbed the rubble to get a little piece of Eagles history.

When you walk into her office today, it’s a tribute to her favorite team, with Eagles paraphernalia everywhere.

Have a great time at the game, Sister Margaret!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV