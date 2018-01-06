Titans' Marcus Mariota catches own deflected pass for touchdown

Tennessee's Marcus Mariota, No. 8, celebrates with teammates after catching a deflected pass for a touchdown. (Photo: USA Today)

Marcus Mariota had to be his own receiver to get the Tennessee Titans their first touchdown on Saturday.

Trailing the Kansas City Chiefs 21-3 in the third quarter, Mariota led a Titans drive deep into the red zone.

But on third-and-6, he scrambled left before firing a pass into the end zone, where it was deflected into the air by Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis. Mariota then came down with the ball and dove in for a touchdown, sneaking the ball in past the left front pylon.

Mariota was credited both with the scoring pass and reception. Tennessee went on to with 22-21.

Marcus Mariota throws a touchdown pass to... Marcus Mariota?? #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/N6bcTrjBYT — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 6, 2018

The last player to catch a touchdown catch from himself was former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brad Johnson in 1997, according to NFL research.

